First Comes Divorce, Then Comes Deportation? The Brutal Reality 90 Day Fiancé Stars May Face After Breaking Up

The D-word has a whole new meaning when it comes to the couples on 90 Day Fiancé.

While most married people try to avoid divorce at all costs, some of the stars of TLC's hit reality series are worried about something even more serious: deportation.

Still, the show's track record in its previous five seasons has been surprisingly good.

"Our batting average on this show is that out of every 25 couples on 90 Day Fiancé, we've only had three divorces," the show's executive producer Matt Sharp boasted last summer. "That's less than 10% and the current U.S. (divorce) rate is over 40%. It's one of the reasons why people love this show, it's so unexpected."

Unfortunately, season six's couples are knocking that average down a bit, as two pairs have already started divorce proceedings, while another is separated.