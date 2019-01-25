Go Inside the Coolest After Parties From Fashion Week Fall 2019

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 3:00 AM

Fashion Week After Parties/Dinner, Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

From morning to night, Fashion Week doesn't stop.

Celebrities pack the front row and pose backstage at their favorite brands' shows. But, when the sun goes down, they continue the festivities at after parties celebrating some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment.

Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, made time to attend the Boucheron black-tie dinner during Paris Fashion Week. They were joined by Uma Thurman, who was also spotted with her daughter Maya Hawke at the Giorgio Armani show, and Lea Seydoux.

While, model Kaia Gerber, who walked in the Valentino, Chanel and Givenchy shows in Paris, took a break from the runway for the Yves Saint Laurent dinner honoring screen legend Catherine DeneuveBenicio Del Toro and Deveuve's daughter, Chiara Mastroianni, also attended the event.  

These parties are only the start of all the Fashion Week celebrations to come. Check out the after party snaps from Fashion Week so far below.

Fashion Week After Party, Pamela Anderson

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Attended the 17th Diner De La Mode on Jan. 24, 2019.

David Beckham

Adrian Edwards/GC Images

David Beckham

Attended Victoria Beckham's Reebok line launch on Jan. 22, 2019.

Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross

Attended Victoria Beckham's Reebok line launch on Jan. 22, 2019.

Victoria Beckham

Adrian Edwards/GC Images

Victoria Beckham

Attended her own Reebok line launch on Jan. 22, 2019.

Benicio Del Toro, Fashion Week

Saint Laurent

Chiara Mastroianni & Benicio Del Toro

Attended the Yves Saint Laurent dinner on Jan. 21, 2019. 

Kaia Gerber, 2019 Fashion Week

Saint Laurent

Kaia Gerber & Jamie Bochert

Attended the Yves Saint Laurent dinner on Jan. 21, 2019. 

Catherine Deneuve, Fashion Week

Saint Laurent

Catherine Deneuve & Anthony Vaccarello

Attended the Yves Saint Laurent dinner on Jan. 21, 2019. 

Fashion Week After Parties/Dinner, Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Salma Hayek & Francois-Henri Pinault

Attended the Boucheron dinner on Jan. 20, 2019.

Fashion Week After Parties/Dinner, Uma Thurman

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Uma Thurman

Attended the Boucheron dinner on Jan. 20, 2019.

Fashion Week After Parties/Dinner, Lea Seydoux

Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock

Lea Seydoux

Attended the Boucheron dinner on Jan. 20, 2019.

Fashion Week After Parties/Dinner, Catherine Deneuve

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Laurent Lafitte & Catherine Deneuve

Attended the Boucheron dinner on Jan. 20, 2019.

