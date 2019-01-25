Go Inside the Coolest After Parties From Fashion Week Fall 2019

From morning to night, Fashion Week doesn't stop.

Celebrities pack the front row and pose backstage at their favorite brands' shows. But, when the sun goes down, they continue the festivities at after parties celebrating some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment.

Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, made time to attend the Boucheron black-tie dinner during Paris Fashion Week. They were joined by Uma Thurman, who was also spotted with her daughter Maya Hawke at the Giorgio Armani show, and Lea Seydoux.

While, model Kaia Gerber, who walked in the Valentino, Chanel and Givenchy shows in Paris, took a break from the runway for the Yves Saint Laurent dinner honoring screen legend Catherine Deneuve. Benicio Del Toro and Deveuve's daughter, Chiara Mastroianni, also attended the event.

These parties are only the start of all the Fashion Week celebrations to come. Check out the after party snaps from Fashion Week so far below.