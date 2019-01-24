RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Reveals Cast, and Guess Who's Back!

Say it with us now: Miss Vanjie. Miss Vaaanjie. Miss....Vaaaaanjie.

Season 10's best meme and least deserving eliminated queen is back for a second chance on RuPaul's Drag Race season 11. Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, who was eliminated in the very first episode of last season, cemented her place in Drag Race herstory by simply repeating her own name as she left. It was announced Thursday that she's back in the competition alongside 14 other queens competing to be named America's Next Drag Superstar, and as her bio says, she's back "with a Vanjeance."

The new cast was announced by Adam Rippon and last season's winner, Aquaria, live on Youtube.

"Just when I think to myself — 'shedonealreadydonehadherses' — a new crop of killer queens sashay their way into my heart and leave me gagging for more," RuPaul said in a statement. "Dare I say, this might be the most sickening season of all time."