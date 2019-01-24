RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Reveals Cast, and Guess Who's Back!

VH1
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 11:22 AM
VH1
Say it with us now: Miss Vanjie. Miss Vaaanjie. Miss....Vaaaaanjie.
Season 10's best meme and least deserving eliminated queen is back for a second chance on RuPaul's Drag Race season 11. Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, who was eliminated in the very first episode of last season, cemented her place in Drag Race herstory by simply repeating her own name as she left. It was announced Thursday that she's back in the competition alongside 14 other queens competing to be named America's Next Drag Superstar, and as her bio says, she's back "with a Vanjeance."
The new cast was announced by Adam Rippon and last season's winner, Aquaria, live on Youtube.
"Just when I think to myself — 'shedonealreadydonehadherses' — a new crop of killer queens sashay their way into my heart and leave me gagging for more," RuPaul said in a statement. "Dare I say, this might be the most sickening season of all time."
You can get a look at all the competing queens below, along with a new promo for the season, which is coming soon.
VH1
Yvie Oddly, known as Denver's "commodity of drag oddity," is a shock queen.
VH1
Yes, Miss Vanjie. Miss Vaanjie. Miss… Vaaanjie! She's back! She was the first queen eliminated from season 10, but her backwards exit became a meme on its own.
VH1
Soju was raised in Korea and brings Korean influences into her drag, be it colorful crazy K-Pop aesthetics or martial arts weapons.
VH1
Silky Nutmeg Ganache is known as the life of the party, but underneath there's a softer side to Silk—she's even on her way to becoming a doctor of philosophy and has her master's degree in organizational leadership.
VH1
Shuga Cain is a relative newcomer to drag after she quit her six-figure corporate job to become a full-time drag queen.
VH1
Scarlet Envy comes to the competition with "Southern beauty mixed with New York City grit." She pulls influences from everywhere, including Andy Warhol superstars. She's appeared in Harper's Bazaar and even on SNL.
VH1
Ra'jah D. O'Hara comes to the competition for Dallas and is a dancing queen known for her kicks and splits.
VH1
Originally hailing from Saigon, Plastique Tiara takes a lot of drag inspiration from Vietnamese pop stars.
VH1
Nina West is described as a "comedy queen" with a big reputation preceding her into the competition.
VH1
Mercedes Iman Diamond moved from Kenya to the United States when she was 11, but VH1 says Mercedes wasn't "born" for another 10 years later at a gay club in Minneapolis.
VH1
Kahanna Montrese is described by VH1 as "Las Vegas's hip-hop showgirl." She merges street influences with upscale high fashion couture.
VH1
New Yorker Honey Davenport cites Drag Race alum Sahara Davenport as a mentor. She's appeared in Off-Broadway plays and in an electro band.
VH1
Brooke Lynn Hytes, a Canadian native now in Nashville, traveled the world as a professional ballet dancer.
VH1
Ariel Versace, described as a "life-sized Bratz doll," is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. VH1 describes her look as "Jersey-licious Disney princess aesthetic."
VH1
A'keria C. Davenport comes to the competition from Dallas, Texas. She's the reigning Miss Black Universe, a pageant queen known for big hair and big attitude.
RuPaul's Drag Race airs on VH1.
The current All Stars season airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1, and this week's episode features guest judge Rita Ora.
