Magic Mike the Musical Announced: Get Details About the New Sexy Show

Magic Mike is coming to a different stage, and if you thought he could dance, just wait until you hear him sing.

The popular 2012 Channing Tatum film, loosely based on the actor's life, is being adapted into a musical, which will debut in Boston on November 30 and run until January 5, 2020 and if it is successful, it will likely head to Broadway. The show is a prequel to the hit movie and will show how the actor's character, Mike Lane, became a stripper. Tatum is serving as a producer.

"This. Is. Happening," the actor tweeted on Thursday. "Get ready for Magic Mike... THE BROADWAY MUSICAL. World premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston this November. Tickets on sale TODAY. # MagicMikeBway @ EmColonial."

"A prequel to the hit movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, this sizzling stage spectacle tells the story of how the world's favorite stripping sensation first found his mojo," reads the synopsis of the musical. "Brought to life by a flawless company of mind-blowingly talented performers, it's wildly fun, ridiculously sexy... and pretty much the reason live theater was invented."

The Magic Mike musical "tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane," reads a press release for the show. "Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club... and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. Can Mike follow his dreams without losing more than his clothes?"