Birthday Girl Kenya Moore Poses in a Bikini Two Months After Giving Birth

Kenya Moore is celebrating her birthday in a bikini with her beloved baby.
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is celebrating a very special day today: her 48th birthday. As an added bonus, it's her first one with daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, who she welcome just over two months ago with husband Marc Daly.
The trio has since jetted off to a beachside location in celebration of Moore, with the new mom sharing social media updates every step of the way.
"We're ready!" she captioned a photo of her and her little one in the airport. "#bday trip #2019 #babybrooklyn #babydaly#miraclebaby."
Moore later shared a selfie from the beach and in commemoration of her big day, posted a shot of herself in a white bikini with her daughter in one arm.
"#48," she captioned the shot. The star was showered with birthday love with fans writing comments like "The Mommy looks good on you" and "I'm so happy for you hot tamale."
It was an exciting, but at times trying pregnancy journey for the first-time mom. Just days before giving birth, Moore revealed on Instagram that she suffered from possible preeclampsia during her pregnancy. "I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal!" she captioned a photo of her feet.
Fortunately, mother and daughter were fine after little Brooklyn arrived. "She's so perfect and strong!" Moore wrote on Instagram, announcing the birth. "Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I'm very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all."
Happy Birthday, Kenya! It looks like it's going to be an extra special one.