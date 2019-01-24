All the Signs Ariana Grande May Tour With Her Ex Ricky Alvarez

Is Ricky Alvarez heading out on tour with Ariana Grande?

The "Thank U, Next" singer just dropped a major hint that her dancer ex will be joining her on the Sweetener World Tour, which kicks off in March. Grande and Alvarez, who have been spotted spending time together in recent weeks, dated for a year before calling it quits in July 2016.

"She broke up with him. He didn't cheat or anything, they just found it difficult to make it work," a source told E! News at the time. "They are still friends though."

Following her split with Alvarez, Grande went on to start a relationship with the late Mac Miller. In May 2018, after about two years together, the musical duo's split was announced.