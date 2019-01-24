Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Taking a Selfie With a Cracked Phone Is Relatable AF

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 8:46 AM
Even Hollywood stars have banged up iPhones.
While superstar couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are on a level all their own when it comes to fame and success, we felt a touch closer to the pair when the musician revealed the state of his phone while attending the Australian Open on Thursday.
The husband and wife of more than a decade looked as adorable as ever as they cuddled and canoodled in the stands. When the country crooner took out his cell to snap some selfies, the cracked exterior of his Apple product was revealed—and we all could totally relate.
Of course, the feeling wasn't as strong once we realized they were hanging out with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Just a day in the life of this fabulous couple!
From the look of their smiles and laughs, the pair definitely enjoyed the outing. "I love the tennis!" the Destroyer star wrote on Instagram along with one of their selfies. "Thanks for having us #AusOpen."
LUKAS COCH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Even stars love a selfie.
This pair is picture perfect.
James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
The actress got a sweet forehead smooch from her man.
James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
Sparks were flying in the stands.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Could these lovebirds be cuter?
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Kidman snapped a shot during the game.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Even when they were watching the match, these two squeezed in some PDA.
There's only one thing left to say: #couplegoals!
