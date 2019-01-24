Backstreet Boys Teach Chance the Rapper to Dance for Hilarious Doritos Super Bowl 2019 Commercial

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 8:31 AM

Backstreet Boys, Chance the Rapper, Doritos, Super Bowl 2019 Commercial

Goodby Silverstein & Partners / Doritos / YouTube

Get with the program, Chance the Rapper!

In a teaser for an upcoming Doritos ad, set to air during the 2019 Super Bowl, the Backstreet Boys proceed to teach the rapper to dance to their 1999 hit "I Want It That Way"...with hilarious results.

"Terrible, dude," Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean tells him.

"I think it's the pants," Chance replies.

The video was posted on Thursday, a week after the brand dropped a first teaser, which shows Chance posing with the boy band.

The footage was filmed in what appears to be an aircraft hangar. The original music video for "I Want It That Way" shows the Backstreet Boys at an airport.

The new commercial promotes the new Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho chips.

Super Bowl LIII will air live on CBS on Sunday. Kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

