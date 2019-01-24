Warning: Nothing Can Prepare You for The Good Place Season 3 Finale

The Good Place, you know that acclaimed series that keeps getting nominated for awards, making "best of" lists and is just pretty forking great, has reached the end of its third season. That means one thing: a twist is (probably) coming.

NBC's afterlife comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson ended its previous two seasons with major reveals. In the first season, viewers—and the dead folks—learned they weren't really in the Good Place (heaven), but rather an experimental version of the Bad Place (hell). Then, the second season ended with the dead folks being sent back to Earth, very much alive. Told you there were twists! Now, the third season ends with "Pandemonium," and this is NBC's official description of the finale: "Various events occur, in a certain specific order."

Specific, right?