Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More Added to 2019 Grammys Performers List

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 7:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miley Cyrus, Flea, Anthony Kiedis, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate, Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus in coming in like a wrecking ball and getting ready to perform at the 2019 Grammys.

That's right! The 26-year-old singer is set to take the stage at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Music's Biggest Night along with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile

The Recording Academy announced the news on Thursday.

This won't be Cyrus' first time attending the big award show. The recording artist was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Bangerz in 2015. She's also performed at the Grammys before. In fact, she made her Grammy's stage debut in 2009 when she performed "Fifteen" with Taylor Swift.

Of course, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are no strangers to the Grammys, either. The band has been nominated 12 times and has secured three wins—their first being for "Give It Away" in 1993. The group performed the song at the 35th Annual Grammy Awards alongside George Clinton & The P-Funk All-Stars.

Read

2019 Grammys Nominations Snubs and Surprises Include Carrie Underwood and Nicki Minaj

Carlile is a contender in six categories this year, including Song of the Year for "The Joke" and Album of the Year for By The Way, I Forgive You. H.E.R., a first-time nominee, is also in the running for five awards, including Album of the Year for H.E.R. and Best New Artist.

The performers join a star-studded list of artists, including Cardi B Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves and Post Malone. In fact, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to join Malone on the stage. Alicia Keys is also set to host this year's award show.

Fans can catch all the action by tuning into the CBS Television Network Sunday, Feb. 10 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grammys , 2019 Grammys , Music , Miley Cyrus , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ozuna

Ozuna Claims He Was Extorted by Slain Singer Kevin Fret

Ariana Grande

Everything We Know About Ariana Grande’s Second Album in 6 Months

All the Details on Cardi B's Las Vegas Residency

ESC: Cardi B

Cardi B Launches First Las Vegas Residency

Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek

Everything Bohemian Rhapsody Got Wrong About Freddie Mercury's Life

Ariana Grande

Breaking Down Ariana Grande's Newly Unveiled Thank U, Next Album Track List

Bebe Rexha Slams Designers Who Refuse to Dress Her for Grammys

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.