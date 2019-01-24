The Voice Season 16 Is Making Good Use of New Coach John Legend

NBC
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 9:00 AM
NBC
Looks like The Voice season 16 is going to be legendary.
E! News has your exclusive first look at the key art for the new season and the NBC reality show is leaning in regarding the new coach: John Legend.
Legend joins coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson in the big, red spinning chairs and NBC is making good use of his name with the new tagline "Altogether Legendary."
"I'm thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I'm so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL," Legend said in a statement when his new role was announced.
Legend was previously on the show as a part-time advisor in season 12. Team Blake has six wins, Team Adam as three and Team Kelly has two so far.
"John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure," Paul Telegdy of NBC Entertainment said in a statement when the announcement was made "His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16."
The Voice returns Monday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?