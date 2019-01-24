Watch Jimmy Fallon Get a Slobbery Kiss From Robert Irwin's Camel

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 6:23 AM
YouTube
Pucker up, Jimmy Fallon!
The host shared a smooch with Robert Irwin's camel on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.
The son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin brought along a whole group of four-legged friends for his guest appearance, including a sugar glider and baby servals. Although, the late-night host didn't seem too fond of Irwin's pepper cockroaches.
However, it was Irwin's baby camel Wednesday that really stole the show. After explaining camels greet each other by putting their faces close together, Irwin encouraged Fallon to give it a try. The comedy star then received a big, sloppy kiss from the animal.
"Oh my gosh! I just made out with a camel," he said. "This is unbelievable. This is a first."
Irwin also explained camels sometimes regurgitate when they're angry.
"Well, thank you for telling me that now," Fallon said, wiping away some of the slobber.
Watch the video to see the hilarious moment.
In addition to introducing Fallon to some creatures, Irwin opened up about the season finale of Crikey! It's the Irwins and revealed it's getting picked up for a second season.
This wasn't the first time Irwin had appeared on the show. In fact, he's appeared on the program several times and has introduced Fallon to several animal friends, including baby black bears, baby kangaroos and a kookaburra.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Single Nikki Bella Claims Buying a Ferrari Is "Healing"—But Brie Thinks It's More Like "a Mid-Life Crisis"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?