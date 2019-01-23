J. Cole Takes Aim at Kanye West on New Song ''Middle Child''

Another day, another celebrity beef.

J.Cole is sneakily throwing shade at Kanye West in his new single, "Middle Child."

The highly-anticipated track released on Wednesday, Jan. 23, and fans went wild over the bop. So much so, it's already trending on Twitter.

Aside from its catchy tune, the rapper's fans are already pointing out the subtle shade that's being thrown at Yeezy. The Twitter user Def Pen wrote, "J. Cole has some words for Kanye," and followed the post with the lyrics:

"But I'd never beef with a n–––a for nothin / If I smoke a rapper it's gon' be legit / It won't be for clout / It won't be for fame / It won't be 'cause my shit ain't sellin' the same / It won't be to sell you my latest lil' sneakers."

Adding more fuel to the fire, J. Cole gives Drake a shout out right before he disses Kanye. "This watch came from Drizzy, he gave me a gift," he raps.

Of course, the 33-year-old rapper's fans are Tweeting they "need answers" in regards to the Ye shade.