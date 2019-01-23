Future Is ''Happy'' For Ciara and Russell Wilson Despite Recent Diss

Futureis claiming that there are "no problems" between him and his ex Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, after criticizing the pair's relationship.

On the latest episode of the Durtty Boyz Show, the rapper tried to explain that there are no hard feelings between him and Russell, even though his recent comments might make it look that way. "We don't have no problems," Future explained. "It's a social media problem. No, I don't hate him. Totally not the deal. It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with Baby Future."

To further prove his point he stated, "I don't have nothing against him, and I'm happy for them."

While he may be happy for them, the "Fine China" rapper seems to have no problem commenting on their relationship dynamics. On Friday, the performer said that Russell does "exactly what [Ciara] tell him to do."