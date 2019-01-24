Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Is Back Feb. 21 With Sofía Vergara, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino & More!

These A-list celebs are getting their minds blown!

The new season of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns on Thursday, Feb. 21 and we've got a sneak peek at all the celebrities who will have major emotional breakthroughs on season four.

"My job is to bring those messages of healing, closure and hope to as many people as I can," Tyler Henry says in the preview clip.

Stars who will have readings with Tyler this season include Sofia Vergara, Macklemore, Rebel Wilson, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge, former RHONYC star Jill Zarin, Howie Mandel, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, Spencer Pratt, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Anne Heche, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and more.

And judging by the sneak peek, many of these stars will be rocked by Tyler's abilities.