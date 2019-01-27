Irina Shayk, Olivia Palermo and More Celebs Who Have the Best Street Style

  By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 3:00 AM

Irina Shayk, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Celeb Street Style

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Fashion month is officially in full swing!

Over the next month, top designers will present their latest collections in locations all over the world. This week the fashion world took over Paris, where Chanel presented its Spring-Summer 2019 Haute Couture collection. In early February, New York Fashion Week will kick off in the Big Apple, with London and Milan to follow.

These shows are sure to attract some A-List attendees, like Kristen Stewart and Marion Cotillard, who attended the Chanel show in Paris on Tuesday, or models like Kaia Gerber, who walked the runway at the fashion event this week.

Celebs' Best Street Style

In celebration of fashion month, we're taking a look at the celebs with the best street style, from Olivia Palermo  to Irina Shayk and more stars!

Take a look at the gallery above to see celebs' best street style!

