Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 SAG Awards

Awards season is still kicking!

The 2019 SAG Awards represent more than just another awards show. Year after year, producers, writers, directors, members of the Academy and more cast their ballots to vote for their favorite film and television moments. At SAG, the power and decision lies in the hands of fellow actors.

Stars will gather at the Shrine Auditorium in Downtown Los Angeles for the 25th Anniversary of the show. SAG is honoring the big anniversary by laying out over 17,000 square feet of silver carpet rather than a red one. Just because there's a change in color doesn't mean the people on it are any less glamorous! The SAG Awards have always been home to some of the best and most fashionable red carpet looks during awards season.

Will & Grace star Megan Mullally takes the stage as the show's second-ever host, one year after Kristen Bell became the inaugural hostess with the mostess. Both TBS and TNT are airing the show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.