Here's What's Really Going on With Kendra Wilkinson and Bachelor Bad Boy Chad Johnson

Chad Johnson has set his sights on another bachelorette: Kendra Wilkinson.

The Girls Next Door star was spotted with former Bachelorette contestant Chad Johnson, a.k.a. Bad Chad from JoJo Fletcher's season. In photos obtained by TMZ, the mother-of-two and the former reality star stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles on Monday night. As the couple left the restaurant Rocco's Tavern, paparazzi snapped photos of the pair holding hands.

And there might be a future for the pair. A source tells E! News, "Chad has always thought Kendra was super attractive."

As for Kendra, she isn't thinking too much about their dinner together. According to the source, she is just "having fun."