Here's What's Really Going on With Kendra Wilkinson and Bachelor Bad Boy Chad Johnson

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 3:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chad Johnson, Kendra Wilkinson

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chad Johnson has set his sights on another bachelorette: Kendra Wilkinson.

The Girls Next Door star was spotted with former Bachelorette contestant Chad Johnson, a.k.a. Bad Chad from JoJo Fletcher's season. In photos obtained by TMZ, the mother-of-two and the former reality star stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles on Monday night. As the couple left the restaurant Rocco's Tavern, paparazzi snapped photos of the pair holding hands.

And there might be a future for the pair. A source tells E! News, "Chad has always thought Kendra was super attractive."

As for Kendra, she isn't thinking too much about their dinner together. According to the source, she is just "having fun." 

Photos

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Romance Timeline

A second source says their sighting together was simply because they had a "work thing" together.

News of her date night comes weeks after the star told her Instagram followers that she is focusing on herself, rather than her dating life, in 2019. "Lookin for a new love? Nah. Looking to tailor myself to please the eyes of others? Nah. Bettering myself to make people happy? Nah," she wrote to her followers. "This year I'll be me and let go of anything holding me back only accept eyes of love and support. Healthy and fit enough to play with my kids and dance in the mirror. Healthy and fit enough to climb the highest mountain with my closest friends!"

The reality star is still waiting for her divorce to be finalized, nearly a year after announcing her split from Hank Baskettin April. In the months since, the 33-year-old has been focused on her kids, her health and self-love. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett , Couples , The Bachelor , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Queer Eye

Queer Eye Is Heading to Japan For Special Episodes in 2019

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Future

Future Is ''Happy'' For Ciara and Russell Wilson Despite Recent Diss

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer: What We Know So Far

Kevin Zegers

Dirty John's Kevin Zegers Defends Letting His Young Daughters Call Him an Alcoholic

Naomi Campbell, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Valentino

Naomi Campbell Makes Jaw-Dropping Return to Valentino Runway After 14 Years

Ariana Grande

Everything We Know About Ariana Grande’s Second Album in 6 Months

See Carrie Underwood's New Baby Boy!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.