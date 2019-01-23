Dirty John's Kevin Zegers Defends Letting His Young Daughters Call Him an Alcoholic

Kevin Zegers is responding to critics on social media.

On Tuesday night, the Dirty John star took to Instagram to post a video of his twin daughters, Blake and Zoe Zegers, calling him an alcoholic. In the video, which appears to be filmed by his wife, Jaime Feld, the girls are each asked their name, then, after they respond, the girls are asked, "What is daddy?"

"An alcoholic," the girls each reply.

"So where is daddy right now?" Blake and Zoe are asked, before being told he's at an alcoholic anonymous meeting. "Isn't that cool?"

"Yeah," the girls reply.

Zegers captioned the post, "Learning 'em young. #aameeting"