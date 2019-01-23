Fleece-Lined Everything to Keep You Warm

This time of year we're fully onboard with the bundled-up look. 

It's cold out there, and whatever keeps us warm is what we're going to wear. However, with that being said, it would be lovely if those same cozy pieces (fleece is our fabric pick) were also something we were excited to wear. You know, something stylish instead of frumpy. 

If you can't tell, we were on a serious mission to find cute fleece wardrobe staples and we are happy to report: We found 'em. 

Go on, shop them all below!

Women Fluffy Yarn Fleece Full-Zip Jacket

BUY IT: $25 at Uniqulo

UGG Fleece Lined Socks

BUY IT: $50 at Nordstrom

Champion Women's Heritage French Terry 7/8 Jogger with Stripes

BUY IT: $33 at Champion

Colombia Mountain Side Heavyweight Full Zip Fleece in Cream

BUY IT: $86 at ASOS

Z Supply Loft Fleece Cinched Ankle Pants

BUY IT: $36 at Shopbop

Champion Powerblend Fleece Logo Crew Neck

BUY IT: $27 at Nordstrom Rack

The Oversized Fleece Hoodie

BUY IT: $50 at Everlane

Plush Super Soft Fleece Lined Skinny Sweatpant

BUY IT: $84 at Revolve

Nike Funnel Neck Fleece Hoodie

BUY IT: $34 at Nordstrom Rack

The ReNew Fleece Half-Zip

BUY IT: $65 at Everlane

Alexander Wang Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt

BUY IT: $295 at Shopbop

L'Academie The Margot Fleece Dress

BUY IT: $77 at Revolve

Alo Cropped Hoodie

BUY IT: $76 at Revolve

Penfield Tramel Fleece Pants

BUY IT: $64 at ASOS

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Pants

BUY IT: $90 at Nike

Fleece Slippers

BUY IT: $10 at Uniqlo

Women's Swoosh Fleece Pants

BUY IT: $60 at Nike

Brave Soul Tedd Trucker Borg Fleece Jacket

BUY IT: $34 at ASOS

Nike Pro Hyperwarm Mock-Neck Fleece-Lined Top

BUY IT: $64 at Macy's

Women Heattech Fleece Turtleneck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

BUY IT: $15 at Uniqlo

 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

