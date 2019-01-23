Get a Look At Jon Cryer As Lex Luthor on Supergirl

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 11:37 AM

A pretty major player is on his way to Supergirl

In season four, episode 15, we'll finally get to meet the imprisoned Lex Luthor, brother to Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), son to Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong), and as was announced back in November, he'll be played by none other than Jon Cryer, star of Two and a Half Men

It was a curious casting choice to be sure, and now that we've got our first look at Cryer as Lex Luthor, we're still curious. The first pic released by the CW shows Luthor glaring through the door of a maximum security jail cell, arms crossed, bald as ever, and all we can think is that we're going to have to get Two and a Half Men and Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum out of our heads for this to make sense. 

 

Photos

19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

We're not not on board, but we are very excited to see Cryer in action in a way we've never seen him before, and we look forward to being blown away by this performance. 

After all, when E! News visited the set of the series ahead of the announcement, Melissa Benoist promised it was "really cool," and she's got to know what she's talking about. 

Cryer makes his official debut in the episode "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" which airs Sunday, March 17. Lex reaches out from prison to enlist his sister Lena into one of his plans, and he will apparently stop ant nothing to get her on board, including threatening the life of one of her friends. 

In the meantime, Supergirl is about to dive into the backstory of one Nia Nal (Nicole Maines) before she suits up as Dreamer, TV's first transgender superhero, and continues to deal with anti-alien sentiments in National City. 

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

