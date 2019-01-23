Viktor & Rolf’s New Collection Is a Major Mood at Fashion Week

Some designers aim to make a fashion statement when they unveil their newest collection—and now Viktor & Rolf have literally done it.

On Wednesday, the fashion house debuted their latest spring-summer 2019 haute couture collection in Paris and certainly got attendees' attention in the process. One by one, avant-garde dresses featuring voluminous layers of ruffles and tulle graced the runway on theme with the brand's bold and theatrical designs, though it was something else that got people talking—or rather, reading.

Each dress was adorned with a different statement, ranging from the uplifting ("I want a better world") to the antisocial ("Sorry I'm late. I didn't want to come."). The dresses certainly speak a very frank mind of their own.