Viktor & Rolf’s New Collection Is a Major Mood at Fashion Week

  By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 10:29 AM

Model, Viktor &amp;amp; Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Some designers aim to make a fashion statement when they unveil their newest collection—and now Viktor & Rolf have literally done it. 

On Wednesday, the fashion house debuted their latest spring-summer 2019 haute couture collection in Paris and certainly got attendees' attention in the process. One by one, avant-garde dresses featuring voluminous layers of ruffles and tulle graced the runway on theme with the brand's bold and theatrical designs, though it was something else that got people talking—or rather, reading. 

Each dress was adorned with a different statement, ranging from the uplifting ("I want a better world") to the antisocial ("Sorry I'm late. I didn't want to come."). The dresses certainly speak a very frank mind of their own. 

Photos

Best Looks at Fashion Week Fall 2019

Check out the statement-making collection below!

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"No."

The message here is definitely clear. 

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"Freedom"

Keeping with the theme, the dress also features a bald eagle. 

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"I'm not shy. I just don't like you."

This seems apropos for everyone's closet. 

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"F--k this. I'm going to Paris."

Well, this is perfectly on theme. 

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"No photos please."

Oh, the irony. 

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"I am my own muse."

Can a nominee please wear this to the 2019 Oscars?

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"Go to hell."

If the message wasn't clear enough, there's also a fiery skull. 

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"Trust me. I am a liar."

Talk about tongue-in-cheek. 

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"I want a better world."

With this dress, we're one step closer. 

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"Leave me alone."

Read the fine print. 

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"Sorry I'm late. I didn't want to come."

Talk about the ultimate Saturday night outfit. 

Model, Viktor & Rolf, Haute Couture, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"Less Is More."

Five layers of ruffles really drives this statement home. 

Needless to say, these designs are not for the shy. But, if you were talked into going to a party on Saturday night when you'd rather be munching on chips and guacamole in your bed, at least there's something you can wear to get your point across—if you don't mind being a touch overdressed, that is. 

