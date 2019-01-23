Viktor & Rolf’s New Collection Is a Major Mood at Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Some designers aim to make a fashion statement when they unveil their newest collection—and now Viktor & Rolf have literally done it.
On Wednesday, the fashion house debuted their latest spring-summer 2019 haute couture collection in Paris and certainly got attendees' attention in the process. One by one, avant-garde dresses featuring voluminous layers of ruffles and tulle graced the runway on theme with the brand's bold and theatrical designs, though it was something else that got people talking—or rather, reading.
Each dress was adorned with a different statement, ranging from the uplifting ("I want a better world") to the antisocial ("Sorry I'm late. I didn't want to come."). The dresses certainly speak a very frank mind of their own.
Check out the statement-making collection below!
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"No."
The message here is definitely clear.
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"Freedom"
Keeping with the theme, the dress also features a bald eagle.
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"I'm not shy. I just don't like you."
This seems apropos for everyone's closet.
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"F--k this. I'm going to Paris."
Well, this is perfectly on theme.
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"No photos please."
Oh, the irony.
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"I am my own muse."
Can a nominee please wear this to the 2019 Oscars?
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"Go to hell."
If the message wasn't clear enough, there's also a fiery skull.
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"Trust me. I am a liar."
Talk about tongue-in-cheek.
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"I want a better world."
With this dress, we're one step closer.
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"Leave me alone."
Read the fine print.
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"Sorry I'm late. I didn't want to come."
Talk about the ultimate Saturday night outfit.
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"Less Is More."
Five layers of ruffles really drives this statement home.
Needless to say, these designs are not for the shy. But, if you were talked into going to a party on Saturday night when you'd rather be munching on chips and guacamole in your bed, at least there's something you can wear to get your point across—if you don't mind being a touch overdressed, that is.