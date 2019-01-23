Cardi B Launches First Las Vegas Residency

ABC/Image Group LA
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 10:13 AM
ABC/Image Group LA
Cardi B is heading to Las Vegas.
According to USA Today (via The Associated Press), the 26-year-old rapper is getting her first residency in Sin City. The Palms Casino Resort reportedly announced the news on Wednesday and revealed her appearance will be part of its opening of KAOS—a "dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex" that is set to open this April.
In addition, the news outlet claimed Above and Beyond, G-Eazy, Kaskade and Skrillex are set to have residencies at the venue.
Tickets are now available for specific dates.
E! News has reached out to the Palms Casino Resort for comment.
It certainly has been a busy time for the recording artist. Over the past month, Cardi B has released music videos for "Twerk" and "Money." She's also toured and received five Grammy nominations. In addition, she's set to perform at Music's Biggest Night.
But that's not all. She's also set to star in a 2019 Super Bowl commercial. What's more, the "Bodak Yellow" artist has been letting her political viewpoints be known. She recently got in a Twitter feud with Tomi Lahren and shared her opinions about the government shutdown.
We can't wait to see Cardi B's big show!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?