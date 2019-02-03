A Look Back at the Most Memorable National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl

Matt Cowan/Getty Images
Are you ready for some football?!
In a few short hours football's biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl, will begin and fans of the sport and lovers of both the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams are preparing for battle.
While we are very excited to watch the big game, and the Puppy Bowl, which starts before the two NFL teams take the field in Atlanta, Georgia for Super Bowl LIII, there is one more event we are getting pumped to see...this year's performance of the National Anthem (not to mention the halftime show).
With Gladys Knight taking the field to perform the "Star Spangled Banner" in her home state of Georgia it's going to be quite the performance. The question we have however, is will it become one of the most memorable National Anthem renditions the Super Bowl has ever seen?
Throughout the 50 plus years of the iconic football game, there have been a lot of epic performances when it comes to the National Anthem pre-football kickoff show.
Legends including Whitney Houston, Billy Joel, Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, and The Dixie Chicks have all taken the stage and wooed fans with their renditions of the iconic song.
Clearly, when Knight takes the field she has big shoes to fill, but we have a feeling she's going to kill it.
The good news is that until she rocks the stadium and eventually belts out the American anthem this afternoon, you can relive all of the best acts to perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl below.
There have been a lot of amazing singers at the historic football games over the years, so get ready to catch the music bug ahead of this year's Super Bowl National Anthem performance.
Whitney Houston
The New York Giants might've won 1991's Super Bowl XXV, but Whitney Houston was the standout star to many fans. Her rendition of the National Anthem backed by The Florida Orchestra is one of the most iconic Super Bowl performances of all time...it even reached number 20 on Billboard's Hot 100 List.
Natalie Cole
In 1994, Natalie Cole appeared at Super Bowl XXVIII alongside the Atlanta University Center Chorus to sing the National Anthem.
Luther Vandross
When Super Bowl XXXI took over New Orleans, Louisiana in 1997, the R&B singer performed a memorable rendition of the National Anthem as Miss Louisiana 1996, Erika Scwarz Wright, accompanied him by doing sign language for the song.
Cher
In 1999, the "Believe" singer belted out the "Star Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami, Florida, and we're shocked she hasn't made this a regular gig.
Faith Hill
Faith Hill performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Next time we vote for Hill teaming up with her husband Tim McGraw for a Super Bowl performance we'd never forget.
Backstreet Boys
The Backstreet Boys sang the National Anthem in perfect harmony at Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 in Tampa, Florida.
Mariah Carey
In 2002, the "We Belong Together" singer performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans.
The Dixie Chicks
The Dixie Chicks took the field in 2003 to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego and it was totally empowering to watch.
Beyoncé
In 2004, Beyoncé performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII in her hometown of Houston, Texas making the event even more memorable.
U.S. Armed Forces Academy Choruses
In 2005, at Super Bowl XXXIX, the National Anthem was performed by the combined choirs of the United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy at West Point, United States Coast Guard Academy, accompanied by the United States Army Herald Trumpets.
Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville
Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville both demanded our respect when they performed at the 2006 Super Bowl in Detroit.
Billy Joel
The piano man himself sang the National Anthem at the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami and not many have been able to achieve his flawless execution level while singing this song.
Jennifer Hudson
Former American Idol star Jennifer Hudson performed at the Super Bowl in 2009 in Tampa, Florida.
Carrie Underwood
In 2010, Carrie Underwood sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in Miami and she shined in her white and silver outfit.
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera belted it out as she performed at the 2011 Super Bowl in Arlington, Texas.
Kelly Clarkson
In 2012, Kelly Clarkson took the field to perform the National Anthem in Indiana and if you didn't think she had a killer voice before she took the field, you definitely knew it after she was finished.
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys brought her legendary voice and her trusty piano to the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans.
Idina Menzel
Frozen star Idina Menzel sang at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona in 2015 and she definitely let it go.
Lady Gaga
Leave it to Lady Gaga to take over the historic Super Bowl 50 stage and slay it in an epic Americana ensemble as she sang the National Anthem in 2016 in Santa Clara, California.
Luke Bryan
In 2017, country superstar Luke Bryan took the field to perform at Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas.