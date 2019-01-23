Very Cavallari Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed! All the Details

by Brett Malec | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 8:00 AM
Very Cavallari season two is closer than you think!
E! announced on Wednesday that the sophomore season of Kristin Cavallari's hit E! series will premiere on Sunday, Mar. 3 at 10 p.m. right after a new Total Bellas.
According to a release, season two will follow the mother of three "as she juggles her roles as boss, businesswoman, wife, mom and friend. This season, Kristin's life in Nashville hasn't gotten any less crazy (or entertaining). Kristin and her husband, former professional football player, Jay Cutler, have now moved to a farm one hour outside of town. Still retired, Jay is living his 'best life' as he juggles the roles of househusband, groundskeeper, and chicken wrangler. Kristin's adjustment hasn't been as smooth, as her friendships and burgeoning lifestyle brand continue to pull her away from the 'quiet life.' Sales for her Uncommon James brand have exploded since she opened her store, and her staff has grown from 5 to 50 almost overnight. This rapid growth has brought with it plenty of drama as her staff struggles to keep pace with the business, and Kristin is quickly discovering that she's going to have to make some major changes."
The return of Very Cavallari also brings the return of LADYGANG, which comes back the same night at 11 p.m. followed by a new episode of Nightly Pop at 11:30 p.m.
Check out a sneak peek at season two of Very Cavallari above!
Brand New Sundays 8 at 10e|7p only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?