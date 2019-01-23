This Is Us Has Big Plans for Jack's Life After Exploring Vietnam and Nicky

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 6:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
This Is Us

NBC

The story of Jack and Nicky finally came to light on This Is Us. In "Songbird Road: Part One," viewers learned what happened between Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Nicky (Michael Angarano/Griffin Dunne) in Vietnam and their final interaction after the war. That story happened as viewers also saw the Pearson kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) find their long-lost uncle.

For the team behind the scenes, it was like "an archeological dig," according to writer Kevin Falls.

Photos

This Is Us Season 3: See Annie Leibovitz's Stunning Portraits

"Where you kind of know there's this iconic character, this great father and husband, and he seems almost too good to be true. And as you're digging, it feels like you found this secret tunnel, and you realize, ‘Oh, now we're going to a place which is going to explain a lot of things that Jack has done in life, from the war on,'" Falls told Ventimiglia in the This Is Us after show.

After visiting his brother for the first time after the war, Jack struggled with whether he should give up on him and if he should reveal his existence to Rebecca (Mandy Moore ).

"Part of it is disappointment in his brother and having to accept that people make choices for themselves, and Jack made the choice to move on," Ventimiglia said.

In Vietnam, Nicky was fishing with a young boy, using grenades into of the traditional tools. A grenade was lost in the boat, Nicky got off, the little boy did not. It was an accident, something Nicky never got to tell Jack.

"You know, his kids not knowing him, or, like being afraid of the truth. I love the kids' journey, particularly Kevin's, because he's constantly trying to know his father. He was the one most distanced from his dad," Ventimiglia said about watching the adult Pearsons find Nicky.

Photos

Behind the Scenes of This Is Us Season 3 Photo Shoot With Annie Leibovitz

Rebecca didn't want to go find Nicky with the kids, but now she's ready for the truth Jack hid from her.

"I'm just constantly blown by what we're mining of this life of this man," Ventimiglia said.

And there's more to explore. There are the years before he met Rebecca, and the years of their life together before the kids were born, all that will be explored Falls said.

"We've been around so many different sides of him. Emotionally, I just get excited to explore something new, whatever it is. Jack's pain, and also, like, things that make him happy," Ventimiglia teased.

Click play on the video above for more.

This Is Us airs "Songbird Road: Part Two" on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Milo Ventimiglia , This Is Us , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anthony Scaramucci, Celebrity Big Brother, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Did Anthony Scaramucci Leave Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Already?

Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa Will Mentor Real Estate Flippers in His Own HGTV Pilot

Jennifer, Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

This The Real Housewives of New Jersey Dinner Quickly Turns Into a Massive Fight Over...a Necklace?

Billy McFarland, Fyre

Fighting Fyre with Fyre: The Biggest Differences Between Netflix and Hulu's Fyre Festival Docs You're Obsessed With

This Is Us

This Is Us Explains Everything About Jack and His Brother Nicky

The Conners

The Conners Finale Has a Surprise Return and Departure That Rocks the Famous Family

Padma Lakshmi Gushes Over Yummy "Top Chef" Foods

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.