Uma Thurman and Her Daughter Maya Hawke Are Totally Twinning During Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 6:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke

Corbis via Getty Images

Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke were the ultimate mother-daughter duo on Tuesday.

Thurman and Hawke attended Giorgio Armani's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week and sat front and center along the famed designer's catwalk. The Kill Bill star and her daughter were photographed sitting next to Céline Dion and Amber Heard as well.

Thurman looked stunning in a black ruffled skirt, black top and velvet coat. Hawke brought a pop of color with a calf-length light blue furry coat, blue pants and white collared shirt with a black bow tie attached.

On Sunday, Thurman was elegant as can be in a midi-length black sequin dress with a black belt.

Photos

See Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Fall 2019

20-year-old Hawke is quickly taking after her parents in terms of career choices. The daughter of Thurman and actor Ethan Hawkegot her acting start in the 2017 rendition of Little Women as Jo March.

Hawke will also appear in season 3 of Stranger Things as well as Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The casting for the latter film could be a sign of a definitive olive branch between Thurman and Tarantino.

Maya Hawke

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

The actress and director had a falling out in the past after suffering a set of injuries while filming a car crash scene in Kill Bill. "Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me. And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably, because he didn't feel he had tried to kill me," Thurman told the New York Times in February 2018.

Tarantino said his piece to Deadline two days after Thurman's revealing interview with the Times. "It was heartbreaking. Beyond one of the biggest regrets of my career, it is one of the biggest regrets of my life. For a myriad of reasons," the Pulp Fiction director explained.

In May, Thurman said she would be willing to work with him again "if he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it."

The Training Day star and Thurman divorced in 2005 and told GQ that was when his "personal life fell apart." His kids, however, helped get him out of the dark period. "That's the wonderful thing about children is they just need you every day. It gives your life balance," he said. "Meaning your whole life isn't just about yourself."

Hawke praised his daughter and spoke about his divorce to Thurman in an interview with GQ. "If you know my daughter, it becomes kind of awesome, because she's not some kind of doe-eyed victim in all this," he told the magazine. "She's a ferocious young person who's gonna try to carve her own path. And so for me, that's the energy that's motivating everything. But it deﬁnitely feels like an acid trip."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Uma Thurman , Ethan Hawke , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion Week

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anna Wintour, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

What Anna Wintour Really Thought of Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Gets Real About Raising Kids in Empowering Emerald

Emma Stone, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

So Glam! Take a Look Back at the Best Dresses of All Time From the SAG Awards

Best Looks, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Iris Van Herpen

Every Look You Need to See From Fashion Week Fall 2019

E-Comm: Neon Knits

Neon Knits to Brighten Up Your Look

Lady Gaga, Jazz & Piano

See Every Incredible Look From Lady Gaga's Dual Las Vegas Shows

E-Comm: Fashion-Forward Maternity Wear

Fashion-Forward Maternity Dresses

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.