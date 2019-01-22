Comedian Kevin Barnett Dies at 32

Comedian and writer Kevin Barnett has passed away. The Rel co-creator was 32.

Although Barnett's cause of death is not immediately known, his Instagram page shows he was in Mexico just a few days ago. He posted a photo of himself on the street and captioned it, "In mexico. Bought myself a sweater. Been accused of appropriation several times. In my head I just gave a lady some money so I ain't cold. Either way. Swag heavy. Mixtape comin."

Barnett wrote and contributed to a number of television shows and movies, including Broad City, The Carmichael Show and The Heartbreak Kid. Barnett's most recent show Rel premiered just a few months ago in September and stars Get Out actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery and Sinbad.

He had a few movies in the works as well, including one called The Wrong Missy. David Spade is so far the only actor attached to it.