Carmen Sandiego's Gina Rodriguez Says She Still Owns Beanie Babies

Remember when it was the 90s and we were all collecting Beanie Babies with a dream in our hearts that someday, they'd make us rich?

That dream never did come true, but Gina Rodriguez, star of Netflix's rebooted Carmen Sandiego, could still make it happen, because as she admits in an adorable promo video for Netflix, she's still got a few.

The streaming service had the star spill a few of her 90s secrets for a promo video for the show, including her 90s crush (NSYNC), first CD (NSYNC), favorite 90s boyband (NSYNC), and a few other things not related to NSYNC, like her devotion to both Beanie Babies and troll dolls, as well as her penchant for lip liner. But mostly, Gina Rodriguez really loves NSYNC and we do not blame her.

You can hear her confessions below.