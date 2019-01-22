Carmen Sandiego's Gina Rodriguez Says She Still Owns Beanie Babies

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 1:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gina Rodriguez, Netflix

Netflix/Youtube

Remember when it was the 90s and we were all collecting Beanie Babies with a dream in our hearts that someday, they'd make us rich?

That dream never did come true, but Gina Rodriguez, star of Netflix's rebooted Carmen Sandiego, could still make it happen, because as she admits in an adorable promo video for Netflix, she's still got a few. 

The streaming service had the star spill a few of her 90s secrets for a promo video for the show, including her 90s crush (NSYNC), first CD (NSYNC), favorite 90s boyband (NSYNC), and a few other things not related to NSYNC, like her devotion to both Beanie Babies and troll dolls, as well as her penchant for lip liner. But mostly, Gina Rodriguez really loves NSYNC and we do not blame her. 

You can hear her confessions below. 

Photos

19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

Rodriguez stars as Carmen Sandiego, the former international globe-trotting baddie who starred in video games, a TV show, and her own gameshow, starting with the first game in 1985. This time around, Carmen's the good guy, a modern-day Robin Hood, stealing from evil organizations to help their victims, but she's still an incredibly skilled thief whose heists are practically impossible to pull off. She's still also really hard to find. 

Carmen Sandiego is now streaming on Netflix, with a live action film to come later on, also featuring Gina Rodriguez in the lead role. Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard also stars, and Rita Moreno, who voiced Carmen in the 1994 animated series, makes a cameo as well. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gina Rodriguez , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Big Brother Celebrity, Julie Chen

Celebrity Big Brother's Main Titles Offer a Blast From the Past

Exclusive: "Celebrity Big Brother 2" Opening Sequence

ER Season 1, Cast

The Famous Faces of ER: Where Are They Now?

Siesta Key

Alex Has a Secret Bombshell to Reveal in the Siesta Key Season 2 Premiere

Game of Thrones

Want to Know How Game of Thrones Ends? Sophie Turner Told Her Friends...

Drop the Mic

This Drop the Mic Video Is Only the Place Where You Can Find Hailey Bieber, Muppets and Glee Stars Rapping

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

Buddy's Whereabouts Cause Major Drama for Whitney on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.