Meet the Adorable & Adoptable Dogs Competing in This Year's Puppy Bowl

Keith Barraclough/Discovery
by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 12:05 PM
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
The big game is almost here and we are so ready to see all the cuteness unfold next weekend.
When Sunday, Feb. 3 rolls around you will find us glued to our TV screens as we prepare for the biggest game of the year...the 2019 Puppy Bowl. What, did you think we were talking about the Super Bowl? Not so fast!
Even though the Super Bowl is the biggest football game of the year it's the pre-show AKA Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl that we can't wait to watch year after year. It is technically a sporting event, so why not tune in and see it live?!
Before the New England Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Georgia for Super Bowl LIII, an even cuter bunch of athletes—sorry Tom Brady, we still love you—will take the field and you can meet most of them right now.
This year, 93 puppies will compete on either Team Ruff or Team Fluff in order to come out as the top dogs of the 2019 Puppy Bowl.
If we're being honest, these guys and girls are already winners in our minds, because they're so stinking cute. What makes these little ones even more lovable is that they can all be adopted.
Each of the competitors have come from shelters throughout North America and even if they aren't on the winning team next Sunday, they can still win a forever home if someone watching them on TV, or reading this post, decides to rescue them.
Sounds like a pretty sweet gig, right? Play in the Puppy Bowl and potentially get adopted? Not a bad job at all.
Since we do still have to wait until next Sunday to watch these pups run around their stadium—which features kitten cheerleaders—we have figured out the best way to stay occupied until kick off.
We're going to stare at the precious puppy starting lineup below until gameday...and we suggest you do the same.
What are you waiting for? There are cute puppies to ooh and ahh over right now, so get to it!
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Great Pyrenees
Shelter: Big Fluffy Dogs, TN
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Shar Pei
Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue, FL
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/Standard Bulldog
Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society, OH
Article continues below
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Boston Terrier/SATO
Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, IA
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/Akita
Shelter: Providence Animal Center, PA
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Sato/Greyhound
Shelter: The Sato Projects, PR
Article continues below
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Labrador Retriever/Siberian Husky
Shelter: Animal Friends Humane Society, OH
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Labrador Retriever
Shelter: Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, NJ
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Maltese
Shelter: Every Dog Counts Rescue, IN
Article continues below
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Chihuahua/Russell Terrier
Shelter: Dog Star Rescue, CT
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Shih Tzu/Chihuahua
Shelter: The Sato Project, PR
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Corgi
Shelter: Florida Little Dog Rescue, FL
Article continues below
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle
Shelter: Nevada SPCA, NV
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Chihuahua/Pekingese
Shelter: The Sato Project, PR
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/Boxer
Article continues below
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Boykin Spaniel
Shelter: Planned Pethood, FL
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Lab/Chow Chow
Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch, ID
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow
Shelter: Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue, TN
Article continues below
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Beagle/Dachshund
Shelter: Citizens for Animal Protection, TX
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Shih Tzu/Chihuahua
Shelter: The Sato Project, PR
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Chihuahua/Shih Tzu
Shelter: Paw Works, CA
Article continues below
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow
Shelter: Muddy Paws, NY
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Siberian Husky
Shelter: Big Fluffy Dogs, TN
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Chihuahua/Cocker Spaniel
Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA, VA
Article continues below
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Maltese
Shelter: Memphis Humane Society, TN
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle
Shelter: Vanderpump Dogs, CA
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Lhasa Apso/Miniature Poodle
Shelter: SPCALA, CA
Article continues below
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Neapolitan Mastiff/American Staffordshire Terrier
Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, IA
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Old English Sheepdog/Doodle
Shelter: Doodle Rock Rescue, TX
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Cocker Spaniel/Chihuahua
Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA, VA
Article continues below
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: English Springer Spaniel/McNab
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Beagle
Shelter: Bonnie's Animal Rescue Kingdom, NJ
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Labradoodle
Shelter: Green Dogs Unleashed, PA
Article continues below
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Ruff
Breed: Chihuahua/Maltese
Shelter: Helen Woodward Animal Center, CA
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Miniature Poodle/Catahoula
Shelter: Territorio de Zaguates, Costa Rica
Keith Barraclough/Discovery
Team: Fluff
Breed: Saint Bernard
Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, IA
Article continues below
The 15th Annual Puppy Bowl airs on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Animal Planet.
If you want to watch the actual Super Bowl, don't forget to switch over to CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT to see if the Patriots or the Rams take home the title of Super Bowl LIII Champions.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?