Chelsea Clinton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 11:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chelsea Clinton

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Baby on board!

Chelsea Clinton is expecting her third child with husband Marc Mezvinsky, she shared with her social media followers on Tuesday. The baby is set to arrive in the summer. Chelsea, the daughter of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, welcomed her first child, Charlotte, in 2014. Two years later, Chelsea gave birth to her and Marc's son, Aidan.

"Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we're excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!" Chelsea wrote to her Twitter followers on Tuesday. "We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer."

Read

Blake Lively, Mindy Kaling, Chelsea Clinton and More Celebs Empower Girls Across the World to Dream Big

Chelsea and Marc, an investment banker, have been married for almost nine years, tying the knot in July 2010.

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chelsea Clinton , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories , Pregnancies

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tamra Judge

Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge Apologizes for Son's Transphobic Posts

ER Season 1, Cast

The Famous Faces of ER: Where Are They Now?

Puppy Bowl XV

Meet the Adorable & Adoptable Dogs Competing in This Year's Puppy Bowl

2019 Oscars Snubs & Surprises

Karl Lagerfeld

Here's the Real Reason Karl Lagerfeld Was Missing From Chanel's Fashion Show

Chris Brown

A Recap of Chris Brown's Rollercoaster Legal History

Anna Wintour, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

What Anna Wintour Really Thought of Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.