The Conners Finale Has a Surprise Return and Departure That Rocks the Famous Family

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 5:32 PM
The Conners, one of the buzziest new shows of the year, ended its first season with a bit of a cliffhanger, a return and a twist. Did you expect anything less from one of TV's most famous families? Warning, spoilers for "We Continue to Truck" follow!
In the finale, Darlene prepped her family for the move to Chicago with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), but just as she made peace with leaving Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Becky (Lecy Goranson), D.J. (Michael Fishman) and the rest of the Conner clan, she got an unexpected visitor: David (Johnny Galecki). Minutes after dumping Blue (Juliette Lewis) for wanting kids, David got high and went to Darlene.
"When you and I did it, I knew I wanted it," David told Darlene about Blue wanting kids. "But she's not you." He then implored her not to move to Chicago, he wanted to give them another chance.
Galecki has only recurred on The Conners due to his commitments to The Big Bang Theory. However, should The Conners return for season two, Galecki would likely be free to reprise his role on a more frequent basis as The Big Bang Theory ends in May.
Darlene then decided to break it to Ben that she won't be taking him up on his Chicago offer. Why? Because her dad needs her, she said. Hmm…
Meanwhile, Jackie discovered Peter (Matthew Broderick) was cheating on her and just as Dan said, he was using her. She dumped him, and hit the bottle. The cheating—plus her sister's death—were too much for her to take, and she ended up at the old Lunch Box, the restaurant she owned with Roseanne, which is now a Chinese restaurant. "My sister and I owned the Lunch Box and it was the last place I was happy," she admitted.
Dan and Darlene were able to calm her down and got her home. But it was at home that even more drama unfolded for the family. Becky discovered Emilio (Rene Rosado), the father of her baby who is also in the United States illegally, was caught up in an ICE raid and set to be departed.
The cliffhanger? Darlene needed to tell Harris (Emma Kenney) that they were staying in Lanford, just as she got an article published about how crappy it is to live there.
No word on whether The Conners will return for a second season, but it looks likely.
