Want to Know How Game of Thrones Ends? Sophie Turner Told Her Friends...

Want to know how Game of Thrones ends? If you're one of Sophie Turner's pals just ask her. If you're like the rest of us, you're going to have to wait until May 2019 to find out.

In an interview with W, Turner said she's "terrible" at keeping secrets. How terrible? She told her pals. And she was sober!

"I'm so bad at keeping secrets. I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them. I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people," she admitted.