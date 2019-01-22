Want to Know How Game of Thrones Ends? Sophie Turner Told Her Friends...

HBO
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 9:30 AM
Want to know how Game of Thrones ends? If you're one of Sophie Turner's pals just ask her. If you're like the rest of us, you're going to have to wait until May 2019 to find out.
In an interview with W, Turner said she's "terrible" at keeping secrets. How terrible? She told her pals. And she was sober!
"I'm so bad at keeping secrets. I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them. I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people," she admitted.
The sober secret telling happened pretty simply. "I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I'll tell you.' But it's people that I know, not random people. It's people that I know will keep the secret," Turner said.
We wonder how many people found out when she attended the wedding of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra…
Details about the final season of Game of Thrones are few and far between, aside from some vague teases.
"I'm so excited for people to see it," Kit Harington previously said about the ending. "I think it's going to be extraordinary, hopefully it'll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might."
Harington previously revealed he cried while reading the ending and Maisie Williams also discussed the ending—with her mother.
"It's about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death," co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told EW about the final season. "It's an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what [author George R.R. Martin] set out to do—which is flipping this kind of story on its head."
Find out more about the final season here. Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
