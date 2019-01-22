Kate Middleton Gets Real About Raising Kids in Empowering Emerald

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 8:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton took a stand for parents. 

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge took her advocating skills to the Family Action charity, where she launched a new national helpline called FamilyLine. The service, run by trained volunteers, provides a telephone line, email and text service for anyone struggling with elements of family life, including parenting, mental health and relationship difficulties. 

While meeting with volunteers of the project, the royal mother of three related to the struggles of other mothers, fathers and caregivers juggling the pressures and challenges of raising a family. 

"Everybody experiences the same struggle," the 37-year-old said. While Middleton is a member of the royal family, she spoke candidly of how help can dwindle after you have a child. "You get a lot of support with the baby years...particularly in the early days up to the age of about one, but after that there isn't a huge amount—lots of books to read," she said. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

"Why she's a great supporter of our service is that she does recognize that families have the same pressures and struggles and she's no exception," a volunteer said of Middleton, who is mom to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months. "She may have slightly different circumstances to the rest of us but, you know, being a parent is being a parent."

The project falls perfectly in line with Middleton's ongoing public service interests in mental health and support services for families. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While launching the helpline, the duchess also silently advocated for women thanks to her outfit. She donned a belted emerald dress, a seemingly custom design of the Yahvi midi dress by London-based brand Beulah. 

The dress is adorned with a line of buttons down one side, but is missing the flared sleeves seen on the dress in other colors on Beulah's website. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Behind the scenes, the company is working to eradicate modern day slavery. With that goal in mind, Beulah partners with NGO production companies to support employment for women who have survived trafficking and to break the cycle. They further work to enforce a strict code of labor conduct to make sure forced labor and slavery does not exist at any level of their supply chain.

Ultimately, their mission is " to empower women through the development of skilled craft techniques and sustainable employment in order to break the cycle of poverty," their website reads

Sounds like the perfect fit for the Duchess of Cambridge! 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Fashion , Royals , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anna Wintour, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

What Anna Wintour Really Thought of Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

Emma Stone, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

So Glam! Take a Look Back at the Best Dresses of All Time From the SAG Awards

Best Looks, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Iris Van Herpen

Every Look You Need to See From Fashion Week Fall 2019

Lady Gaga, Jazz & Piano

See Every Incredible Look From Lady Gaga's Dual Las Vegas Shows

E-Comm: Fashion-Forward Maternity Wear

Fashion-Forward Maternity Dresses

Rihanna Makes History Creating Luxury Line With Louis Vuitton

Timothee Chalamet, Frank Ocean, Paris Fashion Week

See Timothée Chalamet, Offset and All the Celebs at Fashion Week

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.