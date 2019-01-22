Kate Middleton Gets Real About Raising Kids in Empowering Emerald

Kate Middleton took a stand for parents.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge took her advocating skills to the Family Action charity, where she launched a new national helpline called FamilyLine. The service, run by trained volunteers, provides a telephone line, email and text service for anyone struggling with elements of family life, including parenting, mental health and relationship difficulties.

While meeting with volunteers of the project, the royal mother of three related to the struggles of other mothers, fathers and caregivers juggling the pressures and challenges of raising a family.

"Everybody experiences the same struggle," the 37-year-old said. While Middleton is a member of the royal family, she spoke candidly of how help can dwindle after you have a child. "You get a lot of support with the baby years...particularly in the early days up to the age of about one, but after that there isn't a huge amount—lots of books to read," she said.