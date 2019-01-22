Alex Has a Secret Bombshell to Reveal in the Siesta Key Season 2 Premiere

New season, new drama. In the below exclusive sneak peek of the season two premiere of MTV's Siesta Key, Juliette and Alex get into it about the past—and Alex has a secret to tell Juliette, a secret she's not going to like.

"Alex, I don't think you get how much it sucks that you slept with all these people I know," Juliette says in the clip below. "It's a constant reminder."

Alex says it all falls down to Chloe. How? "I think she's playing Cara like a pawn, moving her around her chess board," Alex says.