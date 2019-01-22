Oscars 2019: Bradley Cooper, Lupita Nyong'o and More Stars React to Their Nominations

including best picture!!" the actress wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the cast rejoicing. "This is our reaction the first time we saw footage from the film and we're feeling this way all over again today! Thank you @ TheAcademy! # WakandaForever # Oscars."

"Seven #OscarsNoms for #BlackPanther including best picture!!" the actress wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the cast rejoicing. "This is our reaction the first time we saw footage from the film and we're feeling this way all over again today! Thank you @ TheAcademy! # WakandaForever # Oscars."

"Everyone who worked on this film truly risked putting themselves out there—in the hope that in doing so people will connect and feel something deep and personal—the way films have made me feel since I was a kid," Bradley Cooper , who was snubbed of a best director nomination, said. "When I got this opportunity I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance—so to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel, something deep—that simple human thing—that we need each other—and the Academy to recognize that this morning—I just am so grateful."

Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 2019 Oscars on Tuesday. Roma and The Favourite were among the top contenders with 10 nods each. A Star Is Born and Vice were also frontrunners, each getting eight nominations. In addition, Black Panther received seven nominations and made history by becoming the first comic book movie to be up for Best Picture. However, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who wins.

Netflix Marina de Tavira "I'm so honored with this nomination, thank you to the Academy for this breathtaking recognition," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee said. "Forever grateful to Afonso Cuarón for trusting me with this beautiful character and thank you to Netflix for making this movie visible throughout the world. I share this with Yalitza and with all of the incredible team that worked on ROMA."

Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation Rami Malek "Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the work of so many from the cast and crew who made all of this possible," the Best Actor in a Leading role nominee said. "I have absolutely treasured playing Freddie Mercury and I am so profoundly humbled and thrilled to honor him this way."

Letitia Wright "History was made again this morning," the actress wrote on Twitter. "7 #OscarNominations including Best Picture! God is truly amazing. Thank you all for the love and support. Honestly we made this movie out of love and wanted to inspire the world with it. Thank you! @TheAcademy @theblackpanther #Oscars."

Article continues below

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Alfonso Cuarón "Thank you to the Academy for recognizing ROMA across these categories," the director said. "Human experience is one in the same, and it's so gratifying that a black and white film about life in Mexico is being celebrated around the world. We are living a great moment in cinema where diversity is embraced by audiences. This kind of visibility pushes our industry forward and creates more opportunity for new voices and perspectives to emerge. It is a testament of how late we're arriving to this moment, in which stories of the invisible among us—the domestic workers and indigenous women—are put at the center of our narratives. I share this with my cast, crew, producers, and most importantly, with my family and Mexico."

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Mahershala Ali "I'd like to thank the academy for recognizing my work along with the extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees. I was so fortunate to have collaborators in Viggo Mortensen and Peter Farrelly and I'd like to congratulate them on their nominations," the Best Actor in a Supporting Role nominee and Green Book star said."Through Dr. Donald Shirley, I had the gift of navigating circumstances as a profound, gifted, complicated genius. A man who had experiences and a combination of qualities that I had yet to see on film. I'm tremendously grateful for the lessons I learned through both his struggles and successes. I sincerely hope Dr. Shirley's music and his unique contribution to our culture continues to be discovered, shared and appreciated."

Alfonso Cuarón Yalitza Aparicio "From the very first casting call to this morning, my ROMA journey has been extraordinary," the Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee said. "As a daughter of a domestic worker and an indigenous woman myself, I am proud this movie will help those of us who feel invisible be seen. I am eternally grateful to the Academy for recognizing ROMA and am honored to be part of Alfonso's vision. Congratulations to Alfonso, the entire cast and crew, and my dear friend Marina De Tavira. I am so humbled and honored. Thank You."

Article continues below

Matt Kennedy / Annapurna Pictures 2018 © Annapurna Pictures Amy Adams "Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role contender and Vice star said. "It is an honor to be nominated for a film that I loved making. I am grateful to Adam for writing such rich material and for creating such a wonderful work environment. I also want to congratulate the other nominees, my cast members, the crew and everyone who worked so hard on this film!"

Annapurna Pictures Regina King "Wow, wow, wow," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee and If Beale Street Could Talk star said. "The word I keep coming back to is proud. Proud of our cast and crew with all the work we put into this amazing, yet still timely story. I'm grateful to Barry Jenkins for creating this beautiful role out of the great James Baldwin's words. Collaborating with Barry has been a highlight of my career and this recognition is icing on the cake! And thank you to The Academy!"

Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox Emma Stone "Working on The Favourite alongside my brilliant friends Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and the whole cast was nothing short of incredible," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee said. "I was grateful every day and am honored by this nomination. Yorgos created a palace for us all to play in. I am forever indebted to him and the whole team that brought this insane vision to life. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their invaluable support and thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work."

Article continues below

Matt Kennedy / Annapurna Pictures Sam Rockwell "Hot damn! I am so truly honored to be recognized by the Academy again this year," the Best Actor in a Supporting Role nominee said. "Vice is such a special and important film to be a part of and I'm thrilled for Adam, Christian, Amy and Hank, as well as all of the cast and crew."

Neal Preston/Warner Bros. Bradley Cooper "Everyone who worked on this film truly risked putting themselves out there—in the hope that in doing so people will connect and feel something deep and personal—the way films have made me feel since I was a kid," the actor and director said. "When I got this opportunity I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance—so to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel, something deep—that simple human thing—that we need each other—and the Academy to recognize that this morning—I just am so grateful."

Lupita Nyong'o "Seven #OscarsNoms for #BlackPanther including best picture!!" the actress wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the cast hugging. "This is our reaction the first time we saw footage from the film and we're feeling this way all over again today! Thank you @ TheAcademy! # WakandaForever # Oscars."

Article continues below

Sony Pictures Glenn Close "Everything to do with this movie has been a total joy," the Best Actress contender said. "Bjorn Runge is a great director! Jonathan Pryce is an inspired partner. I'm so proud to be in a little film that has such great resonance with so many people. I'm especially proud to have shared the creation of this character with my beloved daughter Annie. So grateful!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review Barry Jenkins "I'm always overseas when noms come out and I don't watch," the director wrote on Twitter. "Instead my publicist slips notes under my door and I find them when I return. MUCH love from the ⁦@BealeStreet ⁩ family to QUEEN @Regina King ⁦ and my right hand @NicholasBritell ⁦on their Oscar Noms!!!"

Mary Cybulski; © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation Richard E. Grant "For a boy growing up in Swaziland, the smallest country in the southern hemisphere, becoming an actor seemed an impossible dream, let alone being nominated for an Oscar," the Best Actor in a Supporting Role nominee said. "[I] am literally levitating!!"

Article continues below