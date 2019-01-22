This Drop the Mic Video Is Only the Place Where You Can Find Hailey Bieber, Muppets and Glee Stars Rapping

It's safe to say there is only one place where you will find Hailey Bieber, the Muppets, Jason Biggs, Kevin Smith, a whole mess of Glee veterans, stars from Lost, and American Horror Story's Adina Porter rapping a Method Man song. And that place? It's right here.

In the exclusive video above, participants from the new season of Drop the Mic come together for an ensemble performance of Method Man's "Bring the Pain." The Drop the Mic hosts, Method Man and Hailey Bieber, even get in on the fun.

Who knew American Pie's Eddie Kaye Thomas had it in him?