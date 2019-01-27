SAG Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Tonight's the night...the actors have spoken!

Unlike the award shows that have come before them, and the ones that will happen next, the Screen Actors Guild Awards is all about the actors.

We know that all awards shows are about the celebrities or the talent, but the SAG Awards are awarded by the actors themselves to their peers, so there's a whole different level of prestige when winning one of these trophies.

Tonight actors from both film and television are arriving at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles to celebrate one another at the 2019 SAG Awards (airing on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) and it's going to be a big show.

This year marks the second year that the show will have a host with Megan Mullally taking over hosting duties from 2018's leader Kristen Bell.