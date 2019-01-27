SAG Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner
Tonight's the night...the actors have spoken!
Unlike the award shows that have come before them, and the ones that will happen next, the Screen Actors Guild Awards is all about the actors.
We know that all awards shows are about the celebrities or the talent, but the SAG Awards are awarded by the actors themselves to their peers, so there's a whole different level of prestige when winning one of these trophies.
Tonight actors from both film and television are arriving at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles to celebrate one another at the 2019 SAG Awards (airing on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) and it's going to be a big show.
This year marks the second year that the show will have a host with Megan Mullally taking over hosting duties from 2018's leader Kristen Bell.
The Will & Grace star will take the stage to run the show, but she won't be the only one having a good time.
Nominees like Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Christian Bale for Vice and Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards winner Glenn Close for The Wife will all be in attendance, which means the night is going to be full of stars.
This year the award show will also be celebrating 25 years and even though it's one of the younger award shows, the SAG Awards draws a lot of big names and it is a huge honor to win an award voted on by your peers.
In a few hours the show will begin and actors including, Sandra Oh, Antonio Banderas and Rachel Brosnahan could be taking the stage to accept an award.
While we don't know who will win just yet (two awards have been announced already), we do know that director Alan Alda has been named the 55th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award.
Plus, Crazy Rich Asians star Harry Shum Jr. was dubbed the award show's ambassador.
Throughout the night we will be updating the complete winners list here so you won't miss a single moment.
See the full list of winners below:
FILM:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Atsushi Nishijima/Twentieth Century Fox
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
WINNER: Black Panther
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
TELEVISION:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid's Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
WINNER: GLOW
Marvel's Daredevil
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
Only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers' peers in SAG-AFTRA.