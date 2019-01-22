America's Got Talent: See the Performance That Got Angelica Hale Her Second Golden Buzzer

Could Angelica Hale be the one to beat?

The 11-year-old America's Got Talent veteran competed in season 12 of the NBC reality show and was runner-up during that competition. Now, she's back in front of the judges for America's Got Talent: The Champions and is already a finalist.

Hale, who previously received a Golden Buzzer from Chris Hardwick during season 12, received her second Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandel after a performance of Rachel Platten's "Fight Song."

"I actually think coming second in a show like ours is probably the hardest thing, particularly your age to deal with," Simon Cowell said.