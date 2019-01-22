Blac Chyna Visited by Police Over Child Neglect Accusations

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 5:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blac Chyna, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Police paid a visit to Blac Chyna on Sunday evening, following an earlier visit to check on Dream Kardashian.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that they "responded to a disturbance" at the reality star's home on Sunday, Jan. 20. Multiple outlets report that authorities received a call alleging that the star was intoxicated and neglecting Dream and her older son King, 6.

However, the claims were found to be untrue since the police report that there "were no arrests" at the residence.

Then, on Monday afternoon, police were once again called to the property to attend to a "civil standby." The police asserted that there were no incidents between the two parties while they were there. 

Read

Blac Chyna Shares a Rare Photo of Dream Kardashian Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

TMZ reports that the initial dispute was between Chyna and her former makeup artist, who reportedly left her belongings at Blac Chyna's home.

The police reportedly visited the residence a second time to escort the artist so she could get her remaining belongings. 

E! News has reached out to Blac Chyna's rep and lawyer for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blac Chyna , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

BFFs Made in (7th) Heaven: See Birthday Girl Beverley Mitchell & Bestie Jessica Biel's Cutest Pics

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born, Black Panther

Lady Gaga, Black Panther and More Make History With Their 2019 Oscars Nominations

Black Panther

Black Panther: How a Marvel Movie Became One of 2018's Most Revolutionary Films

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Oscars 2019 Nominations: Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, Crazy Rich Asians and More Snubbed

Botched 508, Samantha

New Botched Patient Samantha Has a Nipple in Her Armpit & Wants It Fixed—STAT!

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

The Epic Story of How Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Came Together to Make Movie Magic in A Star Is Born

Chris Brown

Chris Brown Detained Over Rape Accusation in Paris

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.