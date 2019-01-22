Oscars 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

We're one step closer to the 2019 Oscars!

On Tuesday morning, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards, with A Star Is Born's Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott all receiving nods, as well as Green Book's Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen. Both A Star Is Born and Green Book are also up for Best Picture at the award show. The ceremony, which reportedly will go on without a host for the first time in 30 years, is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Let's take a look at all of the actors, producers, directors and more who just received an Oscar nomination!