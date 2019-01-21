Lauren Alaina Calls Off Engagement to High School Boyfriend

Lauren Alaina has called off her engagement to longtime boyfriend Alex Hopkins.

On Monday evening, the American Idol alum informed her hundreds of thousands of followers that she and her boyfriend of six-years decided to call off their engagement.

In the solemn statement, Alaina writes that she and the model have "grown into very different people over the last six years," which has lead them to their decision to part ways. "We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to start our own fresh, new chapters of lives," she explains.

The "Road Less Traveled" singer adds, "We both love and respect each other and hope you all will do the same."

Moreover, the country star says "this has not been an easy decision" for them to make, but that they both "feel it is the right decision."