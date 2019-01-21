Watch Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's ''Final Moments'' Before Prison

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is revealing his last moments before entering prison.

The reality star's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, surprised fans with a touching video of their last moments together on the drive to the correctional facility on Tues., Jan. 15.

In the brief video, Mike said that he was surprisingly calm going into prison. Instead of the worry and fear that one might expect, he felt "happy to put this behind me."

The day before, however, was a different story. "The day before was the only day I felt a little bit of anxiety," he shared. However, the reality star added that he feels "you can't show weakness in such a situation."

On the drive up to the facility, he and his wife made one last stop: Starbucks. Of course, the Situation had to get one last drink from the cafe before eight-months of prison food.