Here's Why Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Might Actually Be Dating

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 12:20 PM

Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt

Has Hollywood found its next power couple? 

Certain tabloids have fans shipping the possibility of a romance between Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron, especially after People  reported the A-list pair met six months ago and have "spent some time together" since then. 

According to the outlet, Brad and Charlize first crossed paths while shooting a campaign for watch brand Breitling alongside Adam Driver. So did sparks fly between the actors? As it stand, it's not exactly clear. 

As a source tells People, "...anything that may have happened beyond [the photoshoot] remains to be seen."

Meanwhile, The Sun claims Brad and Charlize began dating over Christmas and were introduced by her former fiancé Sean Penn, which People calls "false." While they've yet to comment publicly on the particulars of their relationship, the U.K.-based outlet even alleges they recently met up to enjoy a cozy date night at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

"They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back," an insider reportedly told The Sun At one point he winked at her. Brad seemed in a really good place—they both looked really happy."

So if the rumors are true, this would mark Brad's first public relationship since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie. He was previously linked to MIT professor Neri Oxman, who later emphatically denied rumors she was dating the Oscar winner.

As for Charlize, she's remained (at least publicly) single since calling off her engagement to Penn in 2015. And much like her rumored beau, she's no stranger to parenthood. In 2012 and 2015, the Atomic Blonde star adopted two children. Brad and Angelina share six kids together, three of whom were adopted internationally. 

For now, only time will tell what the future holds for Brad and Charlize. 

