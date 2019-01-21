Food Network Star Duff Goldman Marries Girlfriend Johnna Under a T-Rex

Duff Goldman is a married man!

The Food Network star and his longtime girlfriend, 25-year-old Johnna Colbry, exchanged vows at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Martha Stewart Weddings reports the couple gathered 250 of their nearest and dearest for a heartfelt, interfaith ceremony held in the museum's T-rex exhibit room. Johnna's grandfather officiated the Christian aspect of the ceremony, while a business partner of Duff's presided over the Jewish service.

"When they walked into the Natural History Museum, not only did they feel, instantly, that this was the location, but they also found humor in their guests being surrounded by wild animals," wedding planner Mindy Weiss told the outlet of the festivities.

And speaking of wild animals, the accomplished pastry chef and his bride even had their very own petting zoo complete with a mini horse, goats sheep and pigs for guests to mingle with during the cocktail hour.