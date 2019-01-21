2019 Razzie Nominations: Donald Trump, Jennifer Garner and John Travolta Among the ''Worst''

Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 10:12 AM
Congratulations?
The nominations for the 2019 Razzie Awards (otherwise known as the Golden Raspberry Awards) have been announced, and something tells us President Donald Trump might have something to tweet about it. Trump was "honored" in the Worst Actor category for his appearance—as himself it's important to note—in documentaries Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9.
The Razzies, which will be held one day before the 2019 Oscars on Feb. 23, are notorious for celebrating the "worst" films and performances from across the past year.
Check out the complete list of nominees below:
Worst Picture
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson
Robin Hood
Winchester
Worst Actress
Jennifer Garner, Peppermint
Amber Heard, London Fields
Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren, Winchester
Amanda Seyfried, The Clapper
Worst Actor
Johnny Depp (Voice Only), Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson
John Travolta, Gotti
Donald J. Trump (As Himself), Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Bruce Willis, Death Wish
Worst Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx, Robin Hood
Ludacris (Voice Only), Show Dogs
Joel McHale, The Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
STXfilms
Worst Supporting Actress
Kellyanne Conway (As Herself), Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden, Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston, Gotti
Jaz Sinclair, Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself), Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Screen Combo
Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes), The Happytime Murders
Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He's doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!), Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature's Most Beloved Characters), Holmes & Watson
Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!), Gotti
Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness, Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9
Perfect World Pictures, Universal Pictures
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary's America...)
Death Wish
Holmes & Watson
The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)
Robin Hood
Worst Director
Etan Cohen, Holmes & Watson
Kevin Connolly, Gotti
James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson, The Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter), Winchester
Vertical Entertainment
Worst Screenplay
Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D'Souza & Bruce Schooley
Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers
