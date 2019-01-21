Ariana Grande Apologizes Following Racially-Charged Backlash Over ''7 Rings''

Ariana Grande says she is "so sorry" to anyone offended by her latest single, "7 Rings."

As rappers including Princess Nokia and Soulja Boy have come forward to accuse the pop star of stealing the song, Ariana is apologizing for a completely separate controversy involving the lyrics. It all started when the pop star shared (and then swiftly deleted) a fan's post to her Instagram Stories, which quoted a line from "7 Rings."

"'You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it…'" the post read, with the user adding sarcastically, "White women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism."

Grande wrote alongside the post that she had "so much love" for the user, but took it down entirely when some believed her response to the racially-charged critique was a bit more insensitive than she might have originally attended.

So when The Shade Room posted a screenshot of Grande's social media snafu, the 25-year-old slid into the comments section with a heartfelt apology.